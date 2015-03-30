HR Virtuoso Founder Named Expert Guest Contributor to One Life Radio

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/30/2015 --HR Virtuoso Founder Liz D'Aloia announced today that she was named as a permanent guest expert for One Life Radio.



As part of her ongoing appearances, D'Aloia will speak about topics ranging from recruiting for hard to fill positions to why it's important to keep your work and personal email separate.



"I'm honored to be named as a permanent guest expert for One Life Radio," D'Aloia reported. "Bernadette Fiaschetti has assembled a very diverse group of experts and it's truly a privilege to be among such esteemed talent."



D'Aloia's next appearance will be on Tuesday, March 31, during which she will elaborate on her recent blog about "Lessons From Hillary: Keep Work and Personal Email Separate". Her next appearance, which is scheduled for Tuesday April 14, will explore the fallout from Indiana's recent Religious Freedom Restoration Act and how it impacts companies and employees. In a previous appearance, D'Aloia discussed how ban the box laws, which regulate whether or not candidates can be asked about criminal convictions, impact the recruitment and hiring process.



One Life Radio airs each weekday morning in Dallas on AM 1190 from 6 - 7 am. It is syndicated in several other markets and the full schedule can be found here. Fans can follow the show on @IHeartRadio, and a complete list of podcasts are available.



Follow HR Virtuoso Company @HRVirtuoso to stay up-to-date on future appearances.



About HR Virtuoso Company

HR Virtuoso was founded in 2013. Based in Dallas-Ft. Worth, the company provides custom mobile recruiting software solutions for high volume hourly recruiting needs in the transportation, logistics, restaurant, hospitality, and staffing industries. HR Virtuoso partners with companies to develop a short form employment application that is accessible on any mobile device. Simplicity is the key to our success; it only takes candidates minutes to apply for jobs.



About Our Founder, Liz D'Aloia

Prior to founding HR Virtuoso Company Liz D'Aloia served as a Senior Employment Counsel and as a VP of HR in the transportation, retail, and mortgage industries. Liz believes that companies with high volume hourly recruiting needs must have deep candidate pools. She developed HR Virtuoso to give employers the talent pools they need to make smart decisions and is committed to making the system affordable for companies of all sizes.