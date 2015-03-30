Photo Album Software: New Product Version Released by FlipBuilder for Photography

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/30/2015 --FlipBuilder's product line has always expanded in order to meet the changes of technology, as well as those demands from consumers that have not been met or fully realized elsewhere. The new FlipBuilder Photo Album Software is perfect for photographers who want to show their portfolio online, as well as, schools who may wish to create a digital yearbook for their students with page turning effects. The ease of this product and its web portability means that organizations can share their photos of activity on websites without any hassle.



Like the more traditional photo albums, Flip Builder's digital photo albums have the ability to act as a scrapbook where every page can be annotated and flipped forward and back. These types of online albums have become exceedingly popular as media because it allows people to share their photos and memories with family and friends. The Flip PDF Photobook Maker not only helps the user to quickly create an attractive photo album but also to publish that album within minutes and share it with others online. Once the user creates his or her album online and is satisfied it can also be integrated into various social channels such as Facebook and Twitter.



"When creating our products we always want to visualize what we would want from a product and then go from there," Sam Huang, Chief Engineer of FlipBuilder, tells us. "For example, if I owned a photography studio I would want to be able to publish my photos in album format and be able to circulate them on the Internet. Or, if I were on a high school yearbook staff I would want to be able to put the album online in a way that all the students could enjoy and even contribute to."



Not only does this product allow for users to create attractive photo albums, but it also has the capability for the user to add multimedia components such as video or audio to go with it. For the more Internet friendly and social media savvy like those found in colleges and high schools, the ability to add YouTube and Vimeo to a photo album would be greatly appreciated.



About FlipBuilder Photo Album Software

FlipBuilder Photo Album software is easy to use, easy to download, and highly affordable making it the perfect tool for photographers, scrapbookers, or editorial staff.



One can get the free trial version at http://www.flipbuilder.com/photo-album-software-online.html