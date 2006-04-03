New Consumer Vacation And Travel Website Launched

Glendale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/3/2006 -- Summertime is rapidly approaching and for many that will mean that it's time to start planning the family vacation. Vacation time is something that everyone in the family can look forward to, and with more and more families finding it necessary for both parents to work to provide sufficient income, it is also very precious time to be able to spend together outside of the normal daily routine.



However, vacations can also be very expensive and if not budgeted wisely, can be a serious drain on a family budget. If you add up travel costs, lodging, food, entertainment, and a few souvenirs, the figure can reach into the thousands easily, leaving many with the feeling that family vacation travel is just out of their financial reach.



However, the internet has made more travel bargains available to the average family than ever before and there is a need for travel consumers to learn how to take advantage of these opportunities as they become available.



Also, more and more vacation spots are recognizing the need to cater to the entire family experience and provide age specific entertainment for all members of the family from the very young children all the way to the adults. This helps insure that the vacation experience will be rewarding for all in the family and well worth the money spent.



The Vacation Consumer Guide website helps family vacationers learn more about how to find travel bargains and take vacations that will appeal to everyone in the family with subjects such as these:



There is also information on how to take family cruises at a discount, and use vacation rentals to make the vacation more fun and affordable.

