Inductis announces plans to increase employee base in India by 150% by the year end

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/5/2006 -- Inductis, a Management Consulting and Analytical Services organization headquartered in New Jersey (USA), with its other two offices in New York (USA) and Gurgaon (India) has announced plans to increase its employee base in India by 150% by the end of 2006.



Started with a group of ten people in June 2000, Inductis today has a powerful workforce of more than 180 professionals across the three offices, with over 100 employees in its Gurgaon office alone.



“Recruitment at Inductis forms a core activity of the organization which is a well defined process. At present, Campus as well as off Campus hiring has been intensified through various channels. The subsequent effort by the HR department is directed toward assimilating the selected candidates quickly and making them feel comfortable”, says Mr. Amanjeet Saluja, Lead Project Manager, Analytics Services, India.



Inductis currently hires from the campuses of IIMs, IITs, ISB, DCE, PEC, NSIT, Delhi School of Economics and ISI in India, where as the off campus channels include external recruiters, referral programs and alumni sourcing.



According to Mr. Lalit Wangikar, Vice President, India, “We definitely want to be the ‘Employer of Choice’ aligning personal and professional goals of the employees we hire. Hence, in spite of the tremendous hiring pressures, we remain focused on making every new hire feel a part of the organization from day one gauging what the employee is looking for vis-à-vis what best the company can offer to him/her”.



Inductis’ HR Processes are refocused and re-engineered periodically. Employee surveys, elaborate review process, and pro-active employee engagements are some of the few processes that form the very core of the HR function at Inductis. Transparency and total information sharing underline all interactions within the organization.



According to Nitin Goyal, a recent new hire from IIM Lucknow, “At Inductis, openness, collaborative decision making and coaching are not mere buzzwords but building blocks of the environment, something that is evident from the hiring process itself. It gets carried over from there and translates into an easy camaraderie between the leaders and everybody else in the organization.”



