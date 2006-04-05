WebAsyst Website Is Hacker Safe

Wilmington, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/5/2006 -- Website of WebAsyst™ Suite software (www.webasyst.net) is now certified as Hacker Safe. This certification guarantees customers’ safety when purchasing the company’s open source applications or paying for hosting solutions. Credit card or identity information is safe from theft by hackers.



WebAsyst Suite comprises six applications, which can be used either separately or in combination. The applications are Contact Manager, Document Depot, Quick Pages, Quick Notes, Project Manager and Issue Tracker. Their names speak for themselves: Contact Manager helps to effectively store and access contacts, Document Depot is a file repository and sharing tool, Quick Pages unites web publishing tools and HTML editor, Project Manager and Issue Tracker provide for effective collaboration organization. All applications can be purchased as Open Source or hosted by WebAsyst.



WebAsyst Suite software is distributed in a typical eCommerce fashion: buyers order source code or hosting at www.webasyst.net and may pay with a credit card, via PayPal, by wire or check. WebAsyst has contracted with GeoTrust and ScanAlert to reassure customers of security of the information submitted - SSL connection encrypts data, and ScanAlert issues security certifications.



“Subscribing to ScanAlert services was a logical step to take,” says Alexander Fetisov, Director of Tech Support Department. “We understand perfectly the concern of actual and prospective customers regarding safety of buying our products online. The Hacker Safe banner on www.webasyst.net will certify that transactions are secure, and that their information is protected.”



To be Hacker Safe in the today’s World Wide Web increases customer trust, a great competitive edge. WebAsyst LLC, whose objective is to give customers the best possible software experience, continues to make this trust grow.