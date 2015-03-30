LEBHobbies.com Announces New Product Releases for April 2015

Yardley, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/30/2015 --Spring always means new slot car arrivals and 2015 is getting off to a great start. LEB Hobbies is excited to announce not only the newest from Carrera slot cars, but also that they are now a Slot.it, Devis3D Designs and Quick Slicks dealer.



As a new Slot.it dealer, LEB Hobbies will be offering the full range of Slot.it cars and aftermarket parts, which include, but are not limited to; wheels, tires, axles, bushings, motors, and many others. Slot.it has been a leader in the slot car hobby since 1998 and is the go to brand for many slot car enthusiasts when they want to go to the next level of slot car racing.



For those serious about racing, LEB Hobbies now offers Quick Slicks slot car tires. These tires were designed by racers and tested extensively by actual 1/32 racers in real-world race events. Made in U.S.A. using high-precision CNC machined molds and available in Soft and Extra Firm compounds to let you determine which compound is best suited for your specific requirements. Quick Slicks provide excellent grip on all racing surfaces - plastic or wood (painted).



LEB Hobbies is proud to partner with Devis3D Designs, a small company devoted to bringing slot car enthusiasts unique 3D printed products in order to help grow the slot car hobby. As a D3D dealer, LEB Hobbies will offer a wide range of aftermarket slot car parts from direct replacement motor pods to scratch building and custom parts.



There are two new Slot.it releases in stock now. First up is the Porsche 956 KH MOMO, No. 12, Mugello 1000km 1983 (item #SICA09F). Adding to their ever-growing Group C racing class, Slot.it brings us a striking, historic model of the Gianpiero Morettie prepared car. This car started as the classic New Man livery but was camouflaged with red tape to reproduce the Momo livery.



The next release from Slot.it is the Alfa Romeo 33/3, 2nd Targa Florio 1971, No. 2 (item #SICA11G). This car is modeled after the historic Alfa Romeo Tipo 33, which was originally designed in the mid 1960's. The car competed in the World Sports Car series and later, in the Manufacturers' Championship. The most important victory came in 1971 where team Alfa Romeo finished the Targa Florio race in both first and second place. It was a shining moment for the pair of T33/3's.



Carrera is ramping up their offerings for 2015 and LEB Hobbies is proud to offer the following new re-releases as well as some brand new items.



Newly released in analog is the 1/32 Evolution LaFerrari Ferrari, (item #27478). This car is also available in digital (item #30712). Ferrari fans will enjoy this new version of the hybrid super sports car in a striking, white metallic finish. It will make a great running mate to the previously released red and/or yellow LaFerrari cars.



Classic Chevrolet Corvette fans can rejoice. This re-release of the 1/32 Corvette Stingray is sure to satisfy your racing appetite. It's finished in black with gold stripes, racing numbers, and logos. This model is available in both analog, Evolution Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray, No. 14(item #27464), and digital, D132 (item #30689). Not only is this a new livery, but the Stingray comes with a newly upgraded chassis. Expect this chassis to be similar to the current offerings from Carrera, which use a spring loaded guide system that includes a longer guide. Also, the original sliding magnet has been changed to use the Carrera bar magnets, which are located in two positions, one fore and one aft of the motor.



The latest track accessory released by Carrera is the Carrera Race Control Tower (item #21124). This modern decoration for your race track can be used with the Position Tower (item #30357) and the Pit Stop Double Garage (item #21104). The balcony can be mounted to either side of the tower so that spectators can get the best view of your racecourse. Please check with LEB Hobbies for a complete list of the many Carrera slot car track accessories.



There are many more cars and sets releasing next month as well, so check back with LEBhobbies.com for their new listings and great prices.



