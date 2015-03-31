Prague, CZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/31/2015 --"Quickie", a Czech Republic based start-up company, has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo. This campaign has a funding goal of $9000, which needs to be raised in order to bring their "Quickie Pocket Charger" to market. The Quickie is a small pocket charger for iPhone and Android that the Quickie team describes as "first aid for your battery." This is a very apt description because, as the team states, "Quickie gives you an extended battery life whenever and wherever you need it, while travelling by roads for many hours, relaxing on the beach, in whatever situation you are in, you will be prepared for those long hours of using power."



The Quickie has been designed to be easy to use, lightweight and portable, and capable of being plugged into the phone for immediate power. It is small enough to easily slip into a user's pocket, and can provide a quick charge for extra power during heavy phone use times. Quickie is capable of providing up to 6 hours of talk time, 5 hours of internet, and 3 hours of mobile gaming. This makes it the perfect device for those times when a person knows they will be away from their phone charger for prolonged periods of time. Everyone knows the frustration of needing to make an important call, or wanting to search for something online with their phone, but their battery is in the ominous red zone. With Quickie a user simply plugs the device into their phone, and it gives them the power they need for whatever they need to do. It is compatible with iPhone versions 5, 5s, 6, and 6+, as well as with Android and Windows phones.



The Quickie team has been working very diligently on all of the essential groundwork for their device, and they are now ready to begin the next stages in manufacturing which is why they have launched their crowdfunding campaign. The team is very close to full production and plans to begin shipping the Quickie device during Autumn 2015. All of their campaign supporters have the opportunity to pre-order the device, from a single Quickie to an office pack of 25, at a substantial savings off the regular retail price. As an added bonus with their campaign, they are offering a referral incentive in which a supporter can get free Quickies in exchange for making a certain number of successful referrals to the campaign. Full details can be found on their Quickie.



About Quickie

Quickie is a Czech Republic-based startup founded by Tomas Ceniga, and his talented team of designers and engineers. Ceniga and his team have been working very hard for the past year in order to make this product a reality. The Quickie charger is the first device this start-up has manufactured, and is scheduled to go into full production this year.



To learn more about the Quickie crowdfunding project Click Here

To contact via email write to Tomas Ceniga at: quickie.charger@gmail.com