Ocean Dental in Shrewsbury, NJ Unveils Newly Remodeled Dental Office

Shrewsbury, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/31/2015 --Ocean Dental in Shrewsbury, NJ recently unveiled a newly renovated facility that is providing patients with a modern, updated environment for their dental needs. The renovation features new paint, flooring, décor, and layout that give the office a modern, updated touch. Each element of the remodel was carefully considered and chosen by Dr. Janeen Ferraro and staff to provide patients with the best, most welcoming environment.



The Ocean Dental office is located on Avenue at the Common, just across from the Shrewsbury Plaza Center. Dr. Ferraro and staff at Ocean Dental are known for providing the latest technology for dental care in a comfortable, relaxed environment. The new office renovations were completed to ensure that patients are welcomed into a peaceful, warm, and comfortable office where they can be relaxed throughout their visit. The office waiting area features coffee service, current reading material, and a play room for children. Each treatment room has ergonomically designed equipment for functional and comfortable treatment.



Dr. Ferraro and her staff have an office philosophy that dentistry does not need to be a painful experience for patients. They are committed to helping educate all patients about their treatment and ensuring that each patient is comfortable and at-ease in their office, even if they have struggled with dental anxiety in the past.



At Ocean Dental, Dr. Ferraro provides a wide range of general, cosmetic, and restorative dental procedures. She and her staff utilize the latest digital technology for x-rays and intraoral imaging. In addition to preventative and restorative procedures such as cleanings, fillings, crowns, and bridges, Dr. Ferraro also offers complete cosmetic smile packages to help patients finally get the smile they've always dreamed of. These cosmetic packages include a customized selection of ceramic crowns, porcelain veneers, cosmetic bonding, whitening, and Invisalign to help patients get a confident, beautiful smile with minimally invasive techniques.



About Dr. Janeen Ferraro

Dr. Janeen Ferraro is a native of the Jersey Shore area and earned her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from New York University. She was the attending dentist at Overlook Hospital for 6 years and is still actively involved as an attending staff dentist at Monmouth Medical Center. She is committed to constantly improving her skills and expertise through continuing education courses and is a member of several professional dental associations, including the ADA, Academy of General Dentistry, and the New Jersey Dental Association.



For more information about Ocean Dental or the services provided by Dr. Janeen Ferraro and staff, please visit www.OceanDentalNJ.com.