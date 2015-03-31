Wappingers Falls Family Dentist Dr. Michael D. Meshnick Welcomes Patients of All Ages

Wappingers Falls, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/31/2015 --Wappingers Falls, NY dentist Dr. Michael D. Meshnick is encouraging local families to make dental care a family affair, and welcomes patients of all ages at his practice. Dr. Meshnick emphasizes that regular dental check-ups and cleanings should start at the age of 12 months to set a solid foundation of optimal oral health for life. Dr. Meshnick and his staff take special care to ensure that each patient, no matter their age, feels welcome and comfortable at their office.



Dr. Meshnick encourages parents of young children to begin bringing them in for dental visits starting at 12 months. Although children may only have a few primary teeth at this age, early dental visits help ensure proper growth and development, as well as inform parents about the best habits and instructions for dental care at home. Early dental visits also help children become familiar with a dental office setting, preventing the onset of dental fear or anxiety later in life.



For older children and teens, Dr. Meshnick and his staff offer several unique services to help them feel at ease during their visit. During cleanings and general dental treatments, children have access to TVs in the treatment rooms to take their mind off any anxiety they might have, and nitrous oxide is available to calm nerves with minimal side effects. Regular dental visits during the developmental years of childhood is important since any dental decay or abnormalities can be noticed in their earliest stages, preventing the need for extensive restorative care later. Dr. Meshnick and his staff do their best to make family visits to the dentist run smoothly for parents by treating more than one child at once and reducing waiting times.



For adult patients, Dr. Meshnick offers a full array of preventative, restorative, and cosmetic services to help them achieve their best smiles. Beyond general dental services like sealants, fillings, and crowns, Dr. Meshnick also offers cosmetic services such as veneers, whitening, cosmetic contouring, gum shaping, and more. Adult or elderly patients who have lost permanent teeth due to injury, disease, or decay can take advantage of the dental implant and denture services Dr. Meshnick offers. He also provides treatment for snoring and mild sleep apnea for those patients who need it.



Dr. Meshnick and his staff are committed to treating patients with individualized care, and pay special attention to past medical history and the unique needs of each patient. They are committed to patient education and believe that patients who are more informed about their oral condition and the treatments available to them will be more confident in and satisfied with the outcomes provided.



About Dr. Meshnick

Dr. Meshnick has more than 20 years of experience as a dental professional. He is a graduate of New York University College of Dentistry and served as a Captain in the U.S. Air Force. He is a member of the American Dental Association, the Dental Society of the State of New York, the Academy of General Dentistry, and has received numerous awards for his career experience.



