Slidell Dentist Dr. Edwin L. Kopfler Explains the Benefits of Titanium Dental Implants for Smile Restoration

Dr. Edwin Kopfler, dental implants dentist in Slidell, Louisiana is encouraging patients to learn the facts about titanium dental implants and how they can help them achieve the beautiful, functional smile they've dreamed of since experiencing permanent tooth loss. Although many patients are leery of the safety of titanium due to it being a foreign substance, Dr. Kopfler hopes patients realize that it is the safest and most effective material for providing long-lasting prosthetic dental results.



Dental implants are small metal screws that are inserted into the jawbone to essentially replace the root of the missing permanent tooth. The implant acts as the support, or foundation, for the artificial crown that is then attached to it, mimicking the look and function of a natural tooth. Titanium has become the industry standard material for dental implants through years of trial and testing due to a long list of benefits.



Although titanium is a foreign substance not found in the body naturally, it is one of the only metals that can be safely introduced into the body with hypoallergenic and non-toxic properties. Titanium is extremely strong, yet lightweight, and its flexibility and elasticity rivals that of human bone. Titanium easily bonds with the existing jawbone, creating a sturdy foundation for the artificial crown that is even stronger than natural tooth roots. In fact, titanium dental implants are proven to last longer than 20 years. This material is corrosion resistant, non-ferromagnetic, and is very cost-efficient.



Dental implants continue to be the preferred choice of Dr. Kopfler and his patients for restorative smile prosthetics. When compared to other prosthetic oral appliances like dentures and bridges, dental implants present distinct advantages in functionality and appearance. Dental implants and the attached crowns are designed to look completely natural and stay in place indefinitely, just like a natural tooth would. Dental implants also help prevent the deterioration of jaw bone after tooth loss, since the dental implant itself acts as a natural tooth root to keep surrounding bone and tissue cells active.



Any adult patient who has experienced tooth loss as a result of injury, disease, or decay may be a candidate for dental implants. Dr. Kopfler works with each patient individually to determine how dental implants can help improve their smile, confidence, and overall quality of life.



About Dr. Kopfler

With more than 40 years of experience as a dental professional, Dr. Kopfler has become known as one of the most skilled and knowledgeable dentists in the Slidell area. He is a graduate of Loyola School of Dentistry in New Orleans and has been practicing in Slidell nearly his entire career. He is one of a small percentage of general dentists to achieve the prestigious Mastership Award from the Academy of General Dentistry.



