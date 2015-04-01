Pedro João and Team Seek Funding via Indiegogo for the Completion of the ZHOR Project

Porto, Portugal -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/01/2015 --With the advent of modern technology, the number of services and gadgets used by the car drivers has increased by leaps and bounds. However, rather surprisingly, there has not been any notable effort to integrate all these gadgets in a single product that can be integrated seamlessly to a car. Some of the available solutions require a dedicated central dashboard console, something that is not found in most of the cars, pickup trucks, and SUV's. Some others require installation of numerous components that can be extremely cumbersome.



This project's vision is to make it possible for any car owner to go for valuable upgrade that makes driving an enjoyable, technological experience. With this intention, the team is all set to introduce ZHOR, an integrated driving solution that brings about numerous service sand functions like none other. The most noteworthy feature of ZHOR is its 7-inch multi touch display capable of integrating itself seamlessly with a variety of different vehicles. It is safe and noise-free because it can be installed easily on the car's dashboard. In order to ensure style and practicality, all cables and connections concealed inside.



Some other important features of ZHOR are



-Internet integration, with internal 3G connection or smartphone generated internet hotspot.

-GPS navigation system with integrated fuel consumption data.

-Display customization according to the car's brand.

-Voice operated controls.

-Rear-parking camera with assisted guidelines.

-Front wide-angle dashboard camera with loop recording.

-Video calls with integrated screen camera and microphone.

-Real time monitoring of speed, RPM, temperature, oil pressure, fuel consumption, etc.

-Support for audio streaming services and Internet radio.



The team has just launched an Indiegogo campaign to raise adequate fund to bring ZHOR to the market. The funding goal for this campaign is $880,000, and this campaign will end on April 26, 2015. The first batch of the product is expected to be ready for delivery by August, 2015.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/zhor-switch-on-the-future



The official website of ZHOR is: zhor.net



About ZHOR

ZHOR is an integrated solution that brings a number of unique services and functions to almost all types of cars. It is designed to be installed in most cars, pickup trucks, and SUV models and its main feature is an elegant 7-inch multi touch display, stylishly developed to integrate itself with a variety of different vehicles seamlessly.