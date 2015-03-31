Judy Belletti Starts Kickstarter Campaign to Help Children Improve Their Vocabulary Through Bright World eBooks

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/31/2015 --Kids are known to be naturally inquisitive. They enjoy new experiences and discovering things unknown to them. Judy Belletti, the co-founder of 3D Learning Group, firmly believes that it is much easier to engage children with visual learning rather than asking children to memorize vocabulary from a list. This concept has led Judy and her team to create the company's first endeavor, Bright World eBooks. The eBooks will be a complete 3D reading experience where children will be given the opportunity to access learning tools that are as engaging and entertaining as a video game or movie.



The journey of Bright World eBooks will start with "Ocean Forests," the first in a series of mobile applications offering unique reading experiences in natural science related topics. Talking about the utility of this app, Judy says, "The movement and interactivity of Ocean Forests will keep children intrigued and playing with the app over and over. Parents and teachers will immediately recognize there is value beyond entertainment."



Judy has just started a Kickstarter campaign to raise adequate funds for the completion and App Store release of "Ocean Forests."



Proceeds from the campaign will be used for



Programming for apps and games.

Improved user-interface/help screens.

Testing and programming optimization.

Software licensing and technical fees.



Getting started with "A is for Amphibians," the next title from Bright World eBooks.



The funding goal for this Kickstarter campaign is $40,000, and this amount must be raised by April 16, 2015.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://kck.st/1Gxgg1n



The official website of Bright World eBooks is http://3dlearninggroup.com/



About 3D Learning Group

3D Learning Group is a new company formed for the sole purpose of building fun and effective learning experiences for children. Their first endeavor, Bright World eBooks, is focused on providing a unique nonfiction reading series for tablets that offers a new standard in visual quality, interactivity and vocabulary building.



John Estill, CEO

Bright World eBooks

760-519-6077

jestill@3dlearninggroup.com