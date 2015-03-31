17 Plus 3 Equals ... Success

Henderson, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/31/2015 --Nevada's largest neurology practice, Clinical Neurology Specialists (http://www.cnsnevada.com), is also one of the most highly-regarded practices. Even as Dr. Leo Germin and staff celebrate CNS's 17th Anniversary, the Best of Henderson Awards Program recognized the practice as "the Best Neurology Practice in Henderson" for the third year in a row. This three-in-a-row recognition puts the practice in Henderson's Business Hall of Fame, according to Nathan L. Germin, MBA, Vice President and Practice Manager of CNS.



"Over our 17 years of practice in Las Vegas and Henderson," Germin explained, "we have excelled by combining the latest technology with a personal interest in each of our patients. It is this combination of high technology and a high level of caring that sets us apart."



About CNS

Clinical Neurology Specialists (http://www.cnsnevada.com) is a practice built around the passions for patient, care, research and teaching, coupled with beyond cutting-edge technology that defines Dr. Leo Germin, the practice's founder and medical director.



CNS offers professional, compassionate neurological care, along with cutting-edge neurodiagnostics, and also offers – through the Hyperbaric Institute of Nevada (http://www.hinevada.com) – hyperbaric oxygen treatments, which can have a remarkably positive impact on neurological disorders, including mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury.



Most recently, CNS has added a highly-sophisticated brain-mapping technology, "Brain Avatar" – which allows for a non-invasive look into the functioning of the brain. This can identify traumatic brain injuries (TBI) that have not healed, as well as current brain functioning, with a focus on functional problems not easily diagnosed by other means.



This Brain Avatar tool, which creates a real-time 3-D graphic visual of the brain as it functions, is the next generation beyond the traditional EEG – Electro-Encephalogram – that only monitors brain activity.



About Leo Germin, MD, Fellow, American Academy of Neuromuscular Medicine (FAANEM)

One of the most highly-regarded neurologists in Henderson, the native of Lithuania left Eastern Europe with his family for America almost as soon as the Iron Curtain fell more than 25 years ago. In America, he had to go "back to school" in his specialty – while he held patents in USSR for his exceptionally innovative new brand of medicine, he had to demonstrate that proficiency in America as well.



He not only demonstrated it, however, he became triple board certified – proving that he was among the best of the best in three aspects of neurology. Presently, Dr. Germin is Board Certified in Neurology and Psychiatry, in Vascular Neurology and in Neuromuscular and Electrodiagnostic Medicine. In addition, he is certified in Neuroimaging and Neurosonology, and he is a Fellow in the American Academy of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine.



Along with these impressive credentials, Dr. Germin is dedicated to providing – by example – leadership in guiding the next generation of physicians as they learn about neurology. At any given moment, he has a dozen medical students, graduates from local and17 international medical schools, working directly under him, learning their new profession as he diagnoses and heals his patients. He also serves as an Adjunct Clinical Assistant Professor at Touro University in Henderson.



In addition to his own practice, Dr. Leo Germin serves as Medical Director for the Hyperbaric Institute of Nevada (http://www.hinevada.com); in this role, and because of his extensive research into the benefits of hyperbaric medicine, Dr. Germin is a life member of the International Congress on Hyperbaric Medicine. He also holds patents in Hyperbaric Medicine, based on his prior extensive research and hands-on experience with this remarkably versatile treatment modality. Last month, Hyperbaric Institute of Nevada celebrated its 7th Anniversary of service to Henderson and the Las Vegas Valley.



He also serves as Medical Director for Innovative Detox (http://www.innovativedetox.com), a new kind of drug- and alcohol detox program which uses a sophisticated medical approach to overcome addiction, while the patient is under anesthesia, in just about four hours.



To schedule an appointment at CNS, please call 702-804-1212 and ask for scheduling, or go to the practice's website, http://www.cnsnevada.com



