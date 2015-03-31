FlipHTML5 Brochure Maker, the Future Leader in Digital Marketing Now Available for Download

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/31/2015 --In present days, the digital publishing is playing an important role to publish books, magazines, catalogs, brochures, etc. for the World Wide Web. This kind of publication makes an e-book available for the large number of readers, who prefer to use the PCs or smart phones to browse their favorite books. Previously, the native applications for all the different mobile platforms were required to reach all the e-readers, but nowadays, with the advent of HTML5, a single web application has become well enough to fit in all the mobile platforms irrespective of their Operating Systems.



FlipHTML5 is a pioneer in the field of HTML5 electronic brochure maker, which can provide the customized solutions for all the digital publishers in the cost effective rate. With the help of HTML5, jQuery and CSS3, the platform converts the PDF contents into responsive brochures, as well as it provides an attractive look to the matter, which can effectively draw the attention of all the readers using electronic devices to get their e-brochures.



HTML5 has brought a new era in the field of markup languages. It is capable of creating the beautiful, cross platform web pages, which can be maintained easily with the clean and lucid codes. Moreover, when combined with jQuery and CSS3, HTML5 can produce some great effects to the web pages without compromising with their load time or looks.



For the Platinum and Enterprise users, FlipHTML5 provides a unique feature of Animation Editor, which allows the publishers to add or edit different multimedia components in their respective e-brochures, insert a new page or delete a page from the content. The multimedia components cover the various attractive attributes like embedding image slideshow, shape, video player, music player and many more.



The digital publishers, who don't have their own web servers, may upload their flip brochures to FlipHTML5 server at the free of cost. The platform also allows its Gold, Platinum and Enterprise users to publish their offline contents, which can be read by using any browser like Firefox, Opera, Safari, Avant, IE and Chrome. With the aid of the native apps for iOS, the platform lets its iPad and iPhone users to read the digital brochures without any internet connection. FlipHTML5 not only provides a fresh, attractive look to a brochure, but it takes care of the Search Engine Optimization of the digital brochure by publishing its text version on the World Wide Web. The electronic publisher can also insert their respective Google AdSense banner in the e-brochure and make money out of it.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 provides an option of creating the bookmark of the required brochures in the fastest possible way. The platform also allows the publishers to create the bookmarks of their e-brochures even before publishing. In addition to it, the digitally published brochures, created using FlipHTML5 brochure maker, let their readers to take the notes while reading. The platform provides the multilingual support to its toolbar, so that the readers from the different language speaking backgrounds can relate themselves with the contents of the books in an effective way.



With all these special features and cost effective rates, FlipHTML5 will no doubt become a leader in the field of digital publishing. For more information about the FlipHTML5 brochure maker, go to http://fliphtml5.com/.