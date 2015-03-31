Wave Electric Bike Looks to Introduce the World's Most Affordable Electric Bike Ever with Funding Support via Indiegogo

Manhattan Beach, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/31/2015 --Wave Electric Bike is all set to revolutionize the electric bike industry with their upcoming super low priced eBike that will offer a powerful750 watt motor, 28 MPH top speed, all purpose tires, and a range of over 56 miles. At present, the shipping charges for this high quality, affordable eBike is only $199 and $250 for all orders within the United States, and other countries, respectively.



The extraordinary features of eBikes from Wave Electric Bike are comparable to that offered by products worth $2,000 to $3,000 in the market. Some of the most important features of these eBikes are as follows



- Powerful Hub Motor: Wave eBikes are powered by a 48- volt 750-watt hub motor ensuring no maintenance, no issues, the ability to propel up to 28 mph, and unique hill climbing ability.



- Long Lasting Battery: With a 12-Amp hour (Ah) battery, Wave eBike offers 50% higher riding time compared to most other eBikes. Tests have established that Wave eBike offers a range of 56 mobiles for a single charge with pedal assist.



- 100% Street Legal: Wave eBike requires no license. Therefore, users can ride freely regardless of their area of residence.



- Fully-Electric/Pedal/Hybrid: Depending on their mood, users can relax with the twist of the throttle, pedal on their own like a classic bicycle, or go for a hybrid mode.



- All Purpose: With cross functional capabilities, Wave eBike allows bikers to ride through the city, along the beach, or anywhere else.



The production of Wave eBikes will start from June 1, 2015. However, the company needs funding of $100,000 to get there in a timely manner. With this intention, Wave Electric Bike has just started their Indiegogo campaign. With adequate funding, the company has plans to offer optional paid upgrades along with free upgrades. This may include features such as additional color options, 6-speed gears, lights, solar panel charging, bigger batteries, quick release wheels, different seat options, and much more.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://bit.ly/1IJttDk



The official website of Wave Electric Bike is http://www.waveelectricbike.com



