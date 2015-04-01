Stephen B. Steward Seeks Funding Support via Indiegogo to Stage the 2nd Annual SBS Youth Talent Competition and Music Festival

Altadena, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/01/2015 --Stephen B. Steward believes that there is a close correlation between music and academic achievement. Recent statistical data suggests that a student is four times more likely to excel in terms of academic achievements by getting involved in arts. It has also been observed that low- income group students highly engaged in some form of art are twice as likely as their uninvolved peers to graduate from college. However, lack of funding has resulted in a serious scarcity of opportunities for students that are inclined towards arts.



Working in tandem with LOV Olive Branches CDC (LOBCDC), Stephen B. Steward is dedicated to making arts available to the kids. LOBCDC is deeply involved in serving the Greater Los Angeles area's at-risk youth through their Mentorship, Life Skills Training, and Youth Music programs. The upcoming 2nd Annual SBS Youth Talent Competition and Music Festival will be organized by Youth Music on July 11th, 2015, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The competition winners will receive scholarships to pursue their artistic talent. These scholarships will not only assist the recipients develop their talent, but also provide financial assistance for their education. The competition is for any art enthusiastic youth between the age of five and seventeen.



Community donations and sponsorships are of prime importance in organizing the 2nd Annual SBS Youth Talent Competition and Music Festival. Stephen B. Steward has just started an Indiegogo campaign to raise $10,094 for this program.



Funds will be used directly for

-Youth Scholarships ($4,800)

-Marketing ($2,799)

-Venue and Audio ($2,295)

-Miscellaneous Expenses ($200)



To find out more about this campaign, please visit: http://bit.ly/1wBPrGU



Stephen B. Steward's official website is http://www.stephenbsteward.com