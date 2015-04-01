Jason Chepenik, Winter Park Financial Adviser, Finalist for PLANSPONSOR Retirement Plan Adviser of the Year

Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/01/2015 --Jason Chepenik, managing partner of Winter Park-based Chepenik Financial, has been named a top six finalist for PLANSPONSOR's Retirement Plan Adviser of the Year award. The firm's client, Massey Services, is a finalist for PLANADVISER's Plan Sponsor of the Year award.



"As honored as I am to be among the top six advisors, having our client up for an award means even more," Chepenik said, "It means that we're doing what we promised developing great retirement plans that meet our clients' goals."



Retirement Plan Adviser of the Year and Plan Sponsor of the Year are two of the Awards of Excellence granted annually by PLANSPONSOR and PLANADVISER to recognize the accomplishments of the industry's leading retirement plan sponsors, advisers and industry providers. The winners of both awards will be announced at the annual PLANSPONSOR/PLANADVISER Awards for Excellence dinner on March 31.



The Retirement Plan Adviser of the Year award, for which Chepenik is the only Florida-based finalist, honors advisers who maintain high standards of excellence in enabling plan participants to achieve a fulfilling retirement. While this is the first year that Chepenik has made the Top 6, he was named one of PLANSPONSOR's Top 100 Retirement Plan Advisers in 2015 and 2014.



In addition to achieving plan excellence for his clients, Chepenik is committed to promoting financial wellness throughout his community. He led the launch of the 4.01K Race for Financial Fitness, the state's first 4.01K, which has raised over $34,000 for the Junior Achievement of Central Florida to date. And, he is currently spearheading a bill that will require financial advisors to donate a few hours of financial literacy education in order to maintain their state certification.



About Chepenik Financial

Since 1973, this family-owned financial services firm has been helping clients develop the resources they need to live healthier, happier, more fulfilling lives. Chepenik Financial offers corporate retirement plans, health and wellness plans, and wealth management services for individuals, companies and nonprofit organizations.



For more information, visit: http://www.chepenikfinancial.com/



Securities are offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Resource Investment Advisors, Inc., a registered investment advisor. Chepenik Financial and Resources Investment Advisors, Inc., are separate entities from LPL Financial.



About PLANSPONSOR

PLANSPONSOR, with its reputation for editorial integrity, objectivity, and leadership, is the trusted information and solutions resource for America's retirement benefits decision-makers. With its powerful array of customer-driven marketing programs, PLANSPONSOR offers industry providers an unparalleled ability to reach this influential audience. With all of the changes within the retirement industry, plan sponsors and advisers rely on PLANSPONSOR magazine to help them stay informed of crucial issues and important new innovative solutions.