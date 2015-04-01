Effort to Help Veterans and Provide Work for Americans with Wrist Watches Assembled in the USA

Bloomington, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/01/2015 --In an effort to raise funds for charities that assist veterans and their families, and to provide work for Americans by assembling watches in the USA. Minuteman Watch Co has launched a crowd-funding campaign on Indiegogo which you can see here.



25% of the profit from each watch sold will go to charities that assist veterans and their families. In addition these watches will be assembled in the USA by highly skilled American watchmakers.



The watches are 38.5 mm in width without the crown, and will fit both men and women. Of special note: these watches carry a 5 year limited warranty. Most watch brands only offer a 1 to 2 year warranty. In addition Minuteman Watch Co is offering free lifetime battery replacement. Six versions are being offered with a choice of three different dial colors, and a choice of both PVD, and brushed stainless steel finishes.



Minuteman Watch Co. has raised funds for great charities like the Gary Sinise Foundation, and Mercury One.



Minuteman Watches was brought to life in 2013, for 3 reasons.:



1. To raise funds for charities that assist Veterans and their families.

2. To provide work for Americans when and where we can.

3. To provide a quality product that will stand the test of time.



Minuteman Watch Co. is dedicated to producing the best watch with the best materials for our price point.



When you buy a Minuteman Watch, you are not just getting a fantastic and well built watch you can always rely on, but you are also helping support American Workers and US Veterans.



About Minuteman Watch Co

All of our watches are built by highly skilled American watchmakers in the United States of America who are CMW21 certified. We have cut no corners to offer you a quality, reliable, and good looking watch you can be proud to wear.