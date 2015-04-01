Solo Junky Promises Click-Through and Delivers

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/01/2015 --While many Internet companies have difficulty breaking through to the mainstream and bringing in the customers they need to survive, solo ads from SoloJunky.com are changing their perceptions about online advertising and traffic revenue.



Most web companies that try for online advertising are used to their ads resulting in clicks and nothing more. They have settled for low click-throughs from these ads, which generally result in them wasting their ad money. But SoloJunky.com is helping these struggling companies reach out to customers who are willing to buy and targeting consumers who have the funds and the desire to spend it.



Instead of using mailing lists gathered by traditional means, these solo ads are aimed at people who have paying memberships to web companies and who visit blogs and Facebook pages that lead to product sales. These are people who are looking to purchase products online rather than just browse a site based on an ad. This targeted advertising has led to an astounding turnover rate for clicks to the clients' sites.



SoloJunky.com guarantees these clicks to happen within 72 hours of signing up for one of the company's packages. This guarantee comes with the promise that if those clicks don't happen in that timeframe, the package is free. It is an unprecedented level of confidence in an advertising service, and it is one that many clients seem happy to get behind.



The packages range from ad runs with as small as 100 clicks ranging all the way up enormous 1,000 click packages. This allows clients to customize their advertising and to make some kind of impact on their bottom line, their customer base and their sales growth no matter what their budget is.



About SoloJunky

SoloJunky is a premiere traffic delivery website that is in the business to deliver targeted traffic to any website.