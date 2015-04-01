Latest FlipHTML5 Magazine Publishing Platform Available to Mac Users

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/01/2015 --FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd. introduces its famous magazine publishing platform to Mac users, presenting them with the opportunity to create interactive and customized e-magazines.



FlipHTML5 team carries out different missions in order to accomplish the goal of satisfying all digital publishers who use different Operating Systems. The latest release of the magazine publishing software for Mac users is one important milestone that carried them further towards accomplishing this prime objective. FlipHTML5 team believes by familiarizing their advanced online publishing software, they could serve the publishers and entrepreneurs around the globe to simplify the task of digital publishing.



Magazine publishing solution of the FlipHTML5 is one of the highly admired online publishing platforms that have been adored by millions of users for its simplicity, advanced tools and low cost. It comes with many high-end options such as the cloud publishing and management option, ability to customize templates and ability to integrate rich multimedia content etc.



The latest release has offered Mac users tremendous opportunity to present their creative ideas in an alluring manner to the target audience. One of the most important facts is that FlipHTML5 platform does not require any knowledge on coding to create digital magazines. Any publisher with vivid imaginations could try their talent by creating fully customized magazines in their own style. This platform simply makes creating ezines ultra efficient and simple.



Regardless the fact whether the publisher is a Mac user, Windows user or an Android user, FlipHTML5 renders its services to all of them alike. Even busy entrepreneurs who travel extensively could use this platform to create enticing online magazines using mobile phones for their customers while travelling.



Visit http://fliphtml5.com to learn more information on features of this user-friendly versatile Mac magazine publishing platform. Publishers also could check out the impressive range of samples available, to collect new ideas for their digital magazines.