Estenda's CDMP Made Significant Differences in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes

Conshohocken, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/01/2015 --Diabetes Care recently published an article called "An Internet Based Diabetes Management Platform Improves Team Care and Outcomes in an Urban Latino Population," about a study that used Estenda's digital health solution, the Comprehensive Diabetes Management Program (CDMP), to care for patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D). The study compared the outcomes of patients who were cared for using CDMP with patients who were given usual diabetes care (UDC). CDMP was found to have significantly improved diabetes-related outcomes among the patients who used it.



The study findings showed that twice as many patients from the CDMP group achieved a goal of HbA1c <7% as the UDC group. The results also showed lower diabetes distress at follow-up and lower social stress for those patients under the care of CDMP as compared to the UDC group.



The article states, "In conclusion, the diabetes dashboard intervention significantly reduced diabetes related medical and psychosocial disparities among Latinos with poorly controlled T2D compared with a similar diabetes team condition without access to the diabetes dashboard."



Estenda's CDMP software provides population health reporting and patient engagement capabilities, and has also been used to better manage patients with CKD, kidney disease, and liver disease.



