Kamin & Associates, Inc., a branding, strategic planning and promotional products company operating in Atlanta, GA, is pleased to announce the launch of its new website, http://kaminassociates.com/



Kamin & Associates, Inc.'s newly redesigned and expanded web presence coincides with the company's rebranding efforts. This will serve to enhance its online presence. The website will offer a variety of resources for clients to utilize when planning their marketing and promotional campaigns.



Specializing in implementing innovative promotional programs, Kamin & Associates, Inc. focuses on tailoring exceptional ideas to fit client's marketing goals, timeframe and budgets. The company excels in the creation of promotional branding portals for its clients. This allows them to order promotional products specifically branded for their marketing strategies.



"Creating a promotional campaign with products that represent your brand all comes down to identifying and acting on the right idea, said Jeff Kamin, President of Kamin & Associates, Inc. "For our firm, dreaming up the best idea is how we are focused. We know exactly how far compelling ideas can be and the tremendous results they will create. That's our business: Winning Ideas.



About Kamin & Associates, Inc

Kamin & Associates, Inc. was founded in 1981 and the company has continued to deliver exceptional marketing solutions. The company's accolades are numerous and include the recipient of the coveted Clio Award for a custom internal marketing product for IBM Corporation.



The world class ideas that stem from Kamin & Associates, Inc. can be attributed to the company's drive for leadership and excellence. The Kamin & Associates, Inc. team has marketing, advertising and public relations experience and prides itself on integrity and service.



For information about Kamin & Associates, Inc. and its abilities and specialties regarding branded promotional needs, visit : http://kaminassociates.com/