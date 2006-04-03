Mallorca Continues Growing in Popularity - Mallorca Luxury Estate establishes UK Office to Support Increased Demand

LONDON, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/3/2006 -- Mallorca Luxury Estate, the leading independent real estate company in Mallorca, today announced the opening of an office in London, the UK. Mallorca Luxury Estate has previously serviced the UK out of their office in Mallorca. With the opening of a London office, access for UK and Irish clients to the rapidly developing property market in Mallorca will be hugely improved.



“We have seen significant growth in demand from the UK and Irish market for both investment properties as well as for second homes in Mallorca. The opening of our new office in London will enable us to provide a faster and better service to our UK clients,” said Petra Lavin, CEO of Mallorca Luxury Estate. The breathtaking range of properties include exquisitely refurbished country houses and magnificent estates as well as villas, penthouses, apartments and golf properties priced from €150,000 up to €25 million. Several properties are bespoke offerings and not listed on any websites. By offering English-speaking in-house mortgage brokers and legal advisers, Mallorca Luxury Estate can assure UK clients peace of mind coupled with a simple and straightforward purchase.



Ann Adenius who will manage the UK operation is an international executive with more than 20 years’ experience in hotel and real estate sales and marketing gained from senior management positions at British Airways, Disneyland Paris, Elegant Hotels, Indigo Real Estate and Caribbean Property Investors.



“Easy-to-reach, high-quality properties, great climate and diverse landscape with stunning beaches and mountains means that Mallorca is fast becoming a very sought after destination. Many of our clients are choosing Mallorca in preference to mainland Spain and the south of France. Bearing in mind what the entire island has to offer, from Palma’s cosmopolitan allure to the wildest rural isolation, it is easy to see why” said Ann Adenius.



Among the interesting developments represented by Mallorca Luxury Estate are

• Gran Folies 2 – a luxury property development enjoying breathtaking, unobstructed sea and panoramic views. From €320,000.

• A southwest facing brand new luxury apartment with a beautiful sun-terrace. In a brand new luxury Mediterranean residence, situated on a piece of rising land just five minutes from the Beach, the marina at Port Adriano and next to 3 golf courses. Price: €329,000.

• A brand new luxury Penthouse. 2 Beds. 2 Bath. Double Glazing. AirCon. Pool. Security System. Garage Parking. Terrace Area: 29 M2 + 65 M2 Roof terrace. Price: €525,000.

• A brand new luxury sea view Apartment situated in the latest deluxe development at the Royal Bendinat Golf course, with lovely sub-tropical garden with 2 large swimming pools plus a heated indoor/outdoor pool. Price: €722,000.



More information on properties in Mallorca, please visit www.mallorcaluxuryestate.com or call

+44 (0)20 7095 8700,



