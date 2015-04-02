Cashklick Introduces Zstore a Social-and E-Commerce Solution for Retail and Small Business Merchants

Statesville, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/02/2015 --Pam Locke is the owner of PJ's Clothing and Accessories in Statesville, N.C. She keeps busy running her retail establishment, but also knows innovative marketing through multiple channels – especially digital ones - is important, but who has the time to keep up with it all?



"I know my customers like to get their information different ways: E-mail, Facebook, website, their phones," says Pam. "Zstore let us sell our products to shoppers in a way they want to be communicated with. Since we have products that are sometimes geared towards a younger audience, we have to be able to sell through social media. The more channels we can use to communicate, the better, and Cashklick takes our marketing to a whole new level in meeting our customers where they are."



Cashklick, a Silicon Valley-based developer of smart marketing templates, with product development offices in Statesville N.C., focuses on omnichannel marketing and social- and e-commerce technology, has launched Zstore, a simple way to sell your products online via your website, Facebook, or mobile.



"Zstore is the newest release from Cashklick, and I venture to say it will transform the way retailers and small merchants approach traditional e-commerce," says Sharon Wahrmund, vice president of product and operations of Cashklick. "Retailers can organize products, sales promotions, and storefronts and publish them through multiple electronic channels, including the web, Facebook, and mobile. The real turning point is that retailers can target specific consumers for certain products, sale prices, and now even storefront channel. With this option, everyone's digital storefront can be unique to them based on either demographic attributes, geographic location, or media that they use."



Zstore allows retailers to create, publish and sell products and services regardless if they have a website, Facebook page, or both. Retailers can setup geographical areas and track sales channel performance. Furthermore, small business merchants can also create sales promotions to help drive traffic to their Facebook page to help engage even more site traffic. Since some small merchants only have a Facebook page, this is a great option that makes economical sense.



Zstore is available with a monthly subscription fee and different levels of service available. Cashklick also can design a Zstore website, set-up and design a social media page, as well as offer hosting for clients.



"Personalized shopper marketing is now front and center due to new technologies," said Wahrmund. "Cashklick has revolutionized how merchants can deliver personalized shopping in a format that the consumer uses. Merchants understand that consumers can shop anywhere online, and that digital will allow them the flexibility to deliver the right product to the right consumer in the right way."



About Cashklick

Cashklick offers smart marketing templates and technology for retailers, small merchants, brands, real estate professionals, auto dealers, and grocers. Cashklick products include: Circularz, Listingz, Specialz, Zstore, and Zpay. Founded in November 2009, the company has headquarters in Sunnyvale, Calif. with operations in Statesville, N.C. Visit Cashklick.com for more information.