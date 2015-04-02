Style by Lindsay Creek Enterprises, LLC Launches Website Featuring Home and Garden Decorations

Mountain Grove, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/02/2015 --Mike and Teresa Lindsay are proud to announce the creation and launch of their new website venture, http://www.StyleByLindsayCreek.com. The website offers a wide selection of home and garden decorations that are for many different styles of homes and include products like kitchen decorations, rustic wall art, decorative clocks, and much more. The Lindsays were inspired to start their business by their own love for decorating their home and their past retail experience. They wanted to create a website where they could offer great home and garden decorating items to customers who needed them.



There are many excellent home and garden decorations offered within the merchandise of StyleByLindsayCreek.com. The website carries products including candle lanterns, kitchen wall racks, wooden American flags, unique salt and pepper shakers, decorative wall baskets, ceramic vases, metal plant stands, rooster paper towel holders, inspirational wall art, and hand painted wooden signs. In the future, the Lindsays plan to continue to add more products continuously. By adding products often, they hope to encourage customers to return to the website to look for new decorations to add to their homes.



Providing a lot of unique products for the customers that come to visit StyleByLindsayCreek.com, is very important to the Lindsays. They offer a lot of unique items and handmade items which include wall hangings with bible verses on them. There are many items that customers will be able to buy for their home that they won't have to worry about seeing in all of their neighbors' homes.



To complement the main website, the Lindsays are also launching a blog located at http://www.CountryHomeDecorBlog.com. The blog will cover topics that related to the products offered on the main website. The Lindsays will be writing about the different items available on their website, what is new on the website, the different features of these products, and how customers might want to use these products. The goal of the blog is to provide customers with additional information to help them choose the products that are best for their needs.



About StyleByLindsayCreek.com

StyleByLindsayCreek.com, a division of Style By Lindsay Creek Enterprises, LLC, is owned and operated by Web entrepreneurs Mike and Teresa Lindsay.



Mike & Teresa Lindsay

http://www.StyleByLindsayCreek.com

(417) 349-8119



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com