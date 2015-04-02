Jon McConnell Awarded the "10 Best of 2015" by AIOCLA

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/02/2015 --Jonathan W. McConnell has been honored by the American Institute of Criminal Law Attorneys (AIOCLA) as a "Top 10" criminal attorney in the state of Kansas. McConnell is an accomplished criminal defense attorney who not only represents clients in Sedgwick County, but across the entire state. He specializes in cases for criminal defense, civil litigation, traffic law, white collar crimes, and driving under the influence.



"It is an honor to be awarded the '10 Best of 2015' by AIOCLA," McConnell says. "I have worked hard during my career to provide my clients with the best representation possible. My success is driven by the dedication I show each and every client. It is my mission to make sure they are treated fairly by the legal system. I am excited by AIOCLA's recognition, and I look forward to what I can achieve for my clients in the future."



AIOCLA is an independent organization that rates attorneys in each state based on certain criteria. Attorneys are evaluated on levels of client satisfaction, and the degrees of achievement in his or her field. After reviewing the credentials of the qualified attorneys, the AIOCLA compiles a list of the "10 Best" in each state. The AIOCLA is made up of 6 divisions, which include: Personal Injury, Criminal, DUI/DWI, Elder, Bankruptcy, and Family Law.



McConnell's practice is located at the historic Scottish Rite Temple in downtown Wichita, KS. He formerly served as an Assistant District Attorney under Nola Foulston, and has taught criminal justice at Wichita State University. He successfully prosecuted the first passenger DUI case in Kansas.



About Jonathan W. McConnell

McConnell received his Master of Arts in Criminal Justice from WSU, and his Juris Doctorate from the St. Thomas University School of Law in Miami, FL. In 2013 and 2014, McConnell was named a "Top 40 Under 40" attorney by The National Trial Lawyers. He is also active in the Wichita community with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Shriners Hospitals for Children, and the American Collegiate Society for Adapted Athletics.