Heraclio Aguilar Seeks Funding Support via Indiegogo for Successful Completion of the TOI Soldier Project

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/02/2015 --The Creator/CEO of The TOI Soldier Project Heraclio Aguilar was fortunate to be born in Porterville, a small town with a rich history involving the local heroes in the military and Vietnam. Impressed by these iconic characters and their achievements, Heraclio decided to follow in their legacy by joining the Army, and working there until 2007. After the end of his military career, he went to college and earned his AA in Business Administration and a BS in Graphic Design.



In his military career, Heraclio had the experience of serving in combat situations such as Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom, and other overseas operations. While reintegrating back to his civilian life, Heraclio had no idea that he was suffering severely from PTSD. At a later stage of his life, he decided to deal proactively with PTSD, and the TOI Soldier Project was created in the process.



Heraclio claims that the TOI Soldier Project will be a multi media universe where Combat Veterans will be able to deal with their PTSD issues within a safe environment. His plan is to create an avatar for each of his clients. Through this project, Heraclio wishes to share the real war stories for everyone to experience together, through graphic novels, animations and video games.



In order to grow the idea of TOI Soldier Project, Heraclio needs to raise around $50,000 from external sources. He has recently started an Indiegogo campaign with this objective. Funds received via Indiegogo will be spent on hiring an illustrator, a colorist, character, and environment artist. Heraclio is passionate about this project, and he will continue with the first issue even if he fails to achieve the complete funding goal. This campaign will end on 1st of June 2015.



Talking about the probable impact of the TOI Soldier Project, Heraclio said, "I hope that The TOI Soldier Project can be a place that family members can get to know their Veterans again, so that our friends can understand our struggle and to open up a communication line between all veterans and civilians."



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://bit.ly/19zhk7W



The website of TOI Soldier Project is: http://toifactoree.weebly.com.



The Facebook fan page is: https://www.facebook.com/toisoldierproject?ref=bookmarks.



About TOI Soldier Project

The TOI Soldier Project is a multi media universe designed to allow Combat Veterans to deal with their PTSD issues while in a safe environment. The project will share the real war stories for everyone to experience together, through graphic novels, animations and video games.