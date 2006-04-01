The Magellan Residential Cruise Ship Offers the Ultimate in Home Ownership and Luxury Travel

Select Sea Residences, London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/5/2006 -- The ultimate residence can be found circumnavigating the globe in the epitome of luxury aboard the US$650 million dollar prestigious and private residential cruise ship – The Magellan. With a full-service retractable marina, on-call private Bell 429 helicopters and 300 ports of call, owners have anytime access to their floating residences where 300 crew members await around the clock to say “Welcome Home”.



The facilities and services of the world’s finest resorts are part of everyday life aboard the Magellan. On-call housekeeping staff, a world-class spa and marketplace, a 24-hour concierge staff, indoor and outdoor pools, six restaurants, a 450-seat theatre featuring Broadway-quality entertainment, a casino worthy of Monte Carlo and a 8,000 sq.ft greenhouse with onsite horticulturists are just a few of the conveniences that make living aboard the Magellan a unique experience.



“Life aboard is tantamount to that on an elegant private yacht – spacious, refined and completely luxurious”, says Select Sea Residences’ Managing Director Ann Adenius. “It’s a holiday home that brings you to the world’s best ports. The facilities and services of the world’s finest resorts are part of your everyday life.”



Ann Adenius continues, “By introducing fractional ownership, starting as low as US$156,250 for a 1-month ownership in a 2-bedroom unit, this is now becoming a very affordable option. Unlike Destination Clubs and timeshare programs, fractional ownership means you actually own your residence for the month or months purchased. Never before have home ownership and luxury travel come together in such a spectacular offering”.



Magellan will have 200 impeccably designed private residences, including 18 exclusive penthouses, each named after an exotic port of call. The impeccably designed residences offer all of the comforts that can be found in land-based multi-million dollar homes. Luxurious material like stone and wood, gourmet-quality appliances and lavish baths complemented with the latest technological advancements makes the Magellan the ultimate residence on sea or land.



There are two options for ownership: Fractional ownership provides a unique opportunity to purchase a residence on the ship in one-month increments, starting at US$156,250 for a 1-month ownership in a 2-bedroom unit. Full ownership starts at US$1,875 million. The residence will be owned via a 100-year leasehold.



There will also be 7 incremental price increases before complete sell out. Prices will increase US$8,333 (for fractional ownership) or US$100,000 for full ownership for each 25 units sold.



It is anticipated that Magellan will be completed by summer of 2009.



For more information about Magellan, visit http://www.SeaResidences.com or call +44 (0)20 7095 8701.

