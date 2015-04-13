Los Angeles Transgender Voice Therapy Offered by Top Los Angeles Speech Therapist

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/13/2015 --LA Speech Therapy Solutions offers dedicated programs for transgender voice therapy patients who are transitioning from either male-to-female or female-to-male, helping to transform the voice to match their external appearance. The organization offers a series of transgender speech therapy sessions that focus on vocal pitch, resonance, intonation, and non-verbal forms of communication that help patients to overcome the difficulties that transgender patients so often face.



While hormone therapy often helps with the voice feminization or masculinization process, additional speech therapy offers a wider variety of lasting benefits. Many transgender patients become uncomfortable speaking in public because their voice has not yet fully transitioned. This embarrassment can lead to both personal and professional problems as they begin avoiding interpersonal communications out of fear of being mistaken for the opposite sex. Therapy sessions provided by LA Speech will help transgender patients complete their transformation while also helping to boost their levels of self-esteem.



Programs offered by LA Speech Therapy Solutions are based on scientific research. Therapists teach transgender patients how to speak and form words in a new, more feminine or masculine way. Male-to-Female transgender patients are taught to move their vocal tones to the front of the mouth rather than from the lower regions of the stomach while therapists monitor their consistency and performance. A similar program is offered to female-to-male transgender patients as well.



Successful graduates become more self-assured and comfortable engaging with friends, family, and business associates. Many begin to notice others listening to their thoughts and ideas rather than focusing on their overly feminine or overly masculine voice. Therapists from LA Speech assist patients in completing their transformation through vocal therapy, which leads to a higher quality of life.



About LA Speech Therapy and Solutions

LA Speech Therapy Solutions is based in Los Angeles, CA, offering a range of speech evaluation and transgender therapy services. Information on the variety of speech programs offered by LA Speech Therapy and Solutions can be found on their website or by contacting the organization directly on (323-954-0887). Their primary office is located at 117 N. Highland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA.