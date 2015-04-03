XYZ Acquires .Rent, a New Domain Extension for Property Owners, Real Estate Professionals, and Related Businesses

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/03/2015 --XYZ, the company behind the most widely registered new domain extension, .xyz, is giving the rental industry its own namespace with the launch of .rent. With real estate driving 18% of the national GDP, .rent will introduce a new way for industry professionals, property owners, and related businesses to generate leads, communicate with customers, and close deals.



.rent is set to launch exclusively for trademark holders in early September. Immediately following the first-come, first-served thirty-day trademark registration period, XYZ will host a 7-day Early Access Period, where .rent domains will be available to the general public at premium pricing. General availability will begin in mid-October.



.rent is an open namespace for businesses to list and manage their rental properties, products, and services online. The new domain extension will give property owners and agents an authoritative, industry-specific domain to serve as a call-to-action to attract customers. Additionally, .rent will provide individuals and business owners a way to manage their listings and grow their marketplace.



Reaching beyond the real estate industry, any business that offers rental options for its products or services can leverage the new .rent extension. This includes, but is not limited to, autos, electronics, furniture, equipment, entertainment, apparel, travel and hospitality, and lifestyle industries.



The announcement of .rent comes shortly after the successful launch of .College, the second domain extension brought to market by XYZ. Offering internet users flexible and relevant domain extensions, XYZ's portfolio of domains includes a truly generic option with .xyz, a knowledge and shared-purpose driven extension with .College, and now .rent as a business-focused domain option.



Led by CEO and Founder Daniel Negari, XYZ continues to make strides in providing internet users worldwide with choice and accessibility in their online presence.



About XYZ

XYZ is the registry operator of .College and the largest and fastest growing new domain extension, .xyz. Founded in 2011, the company is led by CEO and Founder Daniel Negari, a visionary internet entrepreneur with years of experience in the domain industry.



With offices in Las Vegas and Santa Monica, the innovative registry operator is unlocking new real estate on the web to the next generation of internet users with new global domain extensions. Learn more about XYZ in recent featured press such as Fox Business News with Maria Bartiromo, The Telegraph, or at www.gen.xyz.