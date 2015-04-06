Grand Rapids Dentist Dr. Daniel Burton, D.D.S. Launches Michigan Sleep Network to Treat Patients with Sleep Apnea

Grand Rapids, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/06/2015 --It's estimated that as much as 80% of patients with sleep apnea are undiagnosed due to a lack of screening. Dr. Daniel Burton, dentist in Grand Rapids, MI recently launched the Michigan Sleep Network to help both patients and healthcare professionals become more educated about and find effective treatments for sleep apnea.



Sleep apnea is a disorder that involves significant pauses in breathing or instances of infrequent or shallow breathing during sleep. These pauses, or apneas, prevent normal brain function during sleep and also leads to carbon dioxide buildup in the bloodstream. Sleep apnea is most commonly diagnosed through a sleep study, where the patient is monitored by a physician while sleeping, and is often prescribed a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) device for treatment. Although CPAP devices are effective in treating sleep apnea, they can be inconvenient and uncomfortable, leading many patients to not use them as they should.



With the launch of the Michigan Sleep Network, Dr. Daniel Burton is hoping to increase awareness that other treatment options are available for sleep apnea besides a CPAP device. Michigan Sleep Network was established to screen patients for possible obstructive sleep apnea and to treat those diagnosed with a custom oral appliance that has been shown to be an extremely effective alternative therapy to CPAP.



Custom oral appliances like those designed at Michigan Sleep Network are made to eliminate the frustration and hassle of noisy, irritating CPAP machines. These oral appliances are best described as soft plastic trays that are small enough to fit in the mouth without feeling obtrusive. They are designed to each patient's mouth and bite in order to keep the airway open properly during sleep, preventing the pauses, or apneas, that are affecting their quality of sleep. Those who are treated properly for sleep apnea generally find that they have less fatigue throughout the day, achieve lower blood pressure, experience less moodiness, and even lose weight.



Dr. Burton offers a free consultation with each patient to determine if they are a good candidate for an oral appliance. He will also work with the patient's healthcare providers to ensure coordinated treatment for conditions related to their sleep apnea.



About Dr. Daniel Burton

Dr. Daniel Burton has an intense passion for providing top-notch dental care. He is a graduate of the University of Detroit Dental School and has also completed countless hours of continuing education credits throughout his career, keeping himself and his practice at the frontline of the latest techniques and technology. He is a member of the ADA, Michigan Dental Association, American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, and West Michigan Dental Society.



