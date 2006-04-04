Pitchlets - A New Concept for Rapid Distribution and High-Impact Presentation of Financial Analytics

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/5/2006 -- Macroaxis Corporation, a software company that makes solutions for the financial services industry, today announced the beta release of their new product - Pitchlets™.



Pitchlets™ facilitate the rapid distribution of financial analytics to large audience groups – enabling interactive scenario analyses, presentation of investment recommendations, performance results and attributions. Using advanced visualization techniques, Pitchlets™ use high-impact graphical representations of complex financial models, and are ideal for situations that require interactive communication of multi-dimensional analytics with a need for dynamic scenario analysis and instant client responsiveness



Pitchlets are platform-independent and can communicate various types of financial data structures in a flexible, secure, and simple-to-understand format, and require little or no IT support.



“We have changed the way we work with Pitchlets. Instead of paper-based proposals, we now email Pitchlets of our recommendations & performance” said Stephen Davis from a boutique wealth management firm that has been trialing Pitchlets as a beta site. “We have also started publishing complex analytics on our private client websites. Best of all, our clients get a better appreciation of the strategy and depth of our recommendations.”



“We’re saving time and money, and looking better in front of our clients” he added.



For more information, visit the Pitchlet website at www.PowerQuant.net



About Macroaxis Corporation:

Macroaxis Corporation is a San Francisco based software development firm that focuses on solutions for the financial services industry. The company’s flagship product, PowerQuant, is an extensible financial engineering platform that enables quantitative developers to make a substantial leap in the development and deployment of advanced real-time analytics. For more information on the Company, visit their website at http://www.macroaxis.com.

