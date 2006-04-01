BMC Capital Provides $560,000 for Purchase of 111 East 7th Ave

Anchorage, AK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/5/2006 -- BMC Capital announced today that it provided $560,000 in mortgage financing for the purchase of the 111 East 7th Avenue office building located in Anchorage. The building consists of approximately 6,300 sq. feet of office and retail space. BMC Capital has an office located in Anchorage and is an active lender in the Alaska market.



Troy Stafford, Vice President of BMC Capital’s Anchorage office, coordinated the financing for the purchasers, Calvin Woodland and Douglas Locke. They were represented by Mark Filipenko of Bonds, Stephens, & Johnson.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading provider of multi-family, retail, commercial, and SBA mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 States.



For more information on BMC Capital, contact:



Jonathan Morris

President

4514 Cole Ave, Suite 750

Dallas, TX 75205



(214)526-7178

jmorris@bmccapital.com



Or visit http://www.bmccapital.com

