Co-Founders Igor and Vlad Dudnyk Seeks Support from Indiegogo to Connect Deaf and Hearing People Through VisiTalks

Functionally speaking, VisiTalks is a unique set of hardware and software combined to allow real-time video communication between the deaf and hearing people. Before starting the video calls, a deaf user is required to connect specially designed gloves with sensors to his/her computer. The next step is that of using the VisiTalks calibration module to calibrate the device. Once the device is calibrated, the users can start communicating using the VisiTalks Software and Gloves. The best part about VisiTalks is that it converts the sign language gestures captured by the gloves into an ordinary speech. Therefore, a deaf person can communicate using sign language with a person that does not have any idea about the sign languages.



The most important features of VisiTalks are



-Face to face communication between deaf and people who do not know sign language.



-Contemporary motion tracking sensors provide the most accurate movement detection.



-Easy and user-friendly gloves that increase the accuracy in motion capturing.



-VisiTalks is supported by schools, organizations and universities for the deaf.



-VisiTalks is a non - commercial project aimed to help deaf people, and it is free.



-VisiTalks is easy to use with a nice, user friendly interface. It can be used by the kids, teens and old people.



Igor and Vlad Dudnyk are students, and they need funding support to bring VisiTalks to life. They have just launched an Indiegogo campaign to raise funds for this project. Though their Indiegogo funding goal is $42,500, this project's overall funding requirement is $100,000. All funds raised will be used to finish the development of the sensor-enabled gloves and the software.



