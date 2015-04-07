Zoltán Józsa and Team Seeks Funding Support via Indiegogo to Start Mass Production and Global Distribution of Lavender Syrup

Budapest, Hungary -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/07/2015 --Lavender Syrup is an organic extract of lavender that can be used for preparing refreshing beverages, or for spicing up tea or coffee. Prepared following a unique recipe, Lavender Syrup is also the perfect ingredient for cocktails. The makers claim that it can also be a great addition to cookies, fruit mixes, and ice cream.



The team on this project started growing lavender in 2010. They were highly successful in the very first attempt because Hungary's soil condition and climate are ideally suited for harvesting lavender. Inspired by this success, they have increased the number of their lavender plants over the years. The idea of creating Lavender Syrup generated after their first harvest was successful in 2013. The next phase was that of testing. After trying out several approaches and production technology, the recipe was finalized.



Since the team doesn't have any production facility, the test production run of Lavender Syrup was carried out in a factory that was arranged for a temporary period. The process was successful, and more than hundred consumers have already tested the product with great satisfaction.



Zoltán Józsa and his teammates firmly believe that they have created an extremely appealing product and are keen to ensure that more people around the world are able to recognize the potential inside Lavender Syrup. They have just started an Indiegogo campaign to fulfill the following objectives



- Start of mass production through a temporary production line and start own factory at a later stage.

- Improving the product and finding new ways to utilize the lavender plants.

- Increasing the number of plants to meet the growing demand for Lavender Syrup.

- Set up a global distribution line.

- Find new distributors, retailers, and logistics partners.



The funding goal of this campaign is $24,000, and it will come to an end on May 24, 2015.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://bit.ly/1G8iKmi



The official website for Lavender Syrup is http://lavendersyrup.com



