BBC World Service Producer Seeks Funding via Indiegogo to Complete His Upcoming Mandela Factual Film, "Memorial Day"

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/08/2015 --Memorial Day is an upcoming Mandela film by BBC World Service Reith Award winning broadcaster and director, Lamine Konkobo. The movie chronicles the build-up to the announcement of Mandela's death and the following tribute paid to the statesman around the world. Memorial Day promises to be a conversation starter on extraordinary leadership and takes another look at Mandela's towering personality as a global leader.



London-based Lamine Konkobo has worked for the British Broadcasting Corporation for the last eleven years. The Dark Side of the White Nights, a film about disenfranchised skinheads and their disruptive effort to turn Saint Petersburg into the world's neo-Nazi capital, was the maiden venture in Lamine's directorial career.



Talking about Memorial Day, Lamine says, "It's my contribution as a creative agent and a cultural operative to making Mandela the new Cinderella for youngsters who will undoubtedly find in the film a reminder of what it takes to be respected the world over."



Lamine has just started the Indiegogo campaign to raise £30,000 for the making of Memorial Day that he will release theatrically. Proceeds from the campaign will be spent on hiring a creative crew, on paying for production trips, music rights, post production cost, insurance, stock footage as well as fulfilling contributors' perks. The Indiegogo campaign will end on 06 May.



To find out more about the campaign, please visit http://bit.ly/1HDpPu5



The official website of Memorial Day is http://merialday.com



The project's Facebook page and Twitter wall provide running updates on the Indiegogo campaign.



About Memorial Day

Memorial Day is an upcoming Mandela film by BBC World Service Reith Award winning broadcaster and director, Lamine Konkobo. The movie chronicles the build-up to the announcement of Mandela's death and the following tribute paid to the statesman around the world. Memorial Day promises to be a conversation starter on extraordinary leadership and takes another look at Mandela's towering personality as a global leader.