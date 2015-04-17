New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/17/2015 --Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) has settled its partition of a U.S. antitrust claim in which financial specialists blamed 12 noteworthy banks for gear costs in the outside trade market.



The settlement with the second-biggest U.S. bank was revealed on Thursday by Scott & Scott, a law office for the speculators. Terms were not unveiled.



Bank of America is the third bank to settle speculator cases identified with the $5.3 trillion-a-day money market. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) settled for $99.5 million in January, and Switzerland's UBS AG (UBSN.S) settled for $135 million in March.



Scott & Scott said Bank of America's settlement will "reflect" the prior agrees, and that the bank will collaborate with speculators in the remaining case. U.S. furthermore, European controllers are likewise testing coin exchanging.



The settlement determines claims that Charlotte, North Carolina-based Bank of America schemed with adversaries to control the WM/Reuters Closing Spot Rates, known as the Fix, in talk rooms, texts and messages.



Financial specialists, including mutual funds and annuity trusts, said the 12 banks controlled 84.3 percent of the worldwide coin exchanging market in 2013.



They said Bank of America held a 3.08 percent offer, JPMorgan held 6.07 percent and UBS held 10.11 percent. The biggest shares were held by Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE), Citigroup Inc (C.N) and Barclays Plc (BARC.L).



Lawrence Grayson, a Bank of America representative, declined to remark. CFO Bruce Thompson said on a Wednesday telephone call that the bank effectively put aside cash for the accord.



David Scott, a legal counselor for the financial specialists, did not quickly react to a solicitation for input.



Last November, Bank of America consented to a $250 million fine to determine a cash apparatus test by the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.



As indicated by the speculators, brokers utilized masked names to apparatus coin costs through practices alluded to as "front running," "blasting the nearby" and "painting the screen," and talk rooms called "The Cartel," "The Bandits' Club," "The Mafia" and "One Team, One Dream."



The case is In re: Foreign Exchange Benchmark Rates Antitrust Litigation, U.S. Locale Court, Southern District of New York, No. 13-07789.



