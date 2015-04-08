Mindfulness in Nursing Practice: Personal-Professional Resilience, Therapeutic Presence and Improved Nurse-Person Engagement Workshop at Holistic Nurses Conference in Branson, Missouri

Topeka, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/08/2015 --The American Holistic Nurses Association will be hosting a presentation entitled "Mindfulness in Nursing Practice: Key to Resilience and Performance," on Friday June 12, 2015 from 8 am to 11:45 am in Branson, Missouri at its 35th annual conference. The educational workshop will offer nurses an effective means to cultivate personal-professional resilience, foster therapeutic presence, and enhance improved nurse-person engagement. This course will be presented by two AHNA members, Marie Shanahan, MA, BSN, RN, HN-BC and Veda L. Andrus, EdD, MSN, RN, HN-BC.



Course presenter, Marie Shanahan BSN, RN, HN-BC, is the founder and President of The BirchTree Center for Healthcare Transformation. She established and coordinated the first hospital-based Holistic Nursing Center in New Jersey in 1996. Marie served as faculty and Program Director for Seeds and Bridges, Incorporated, Center for Holistic Nursing Education (1997-1999). She is a co-founder of the North Jersey American Holistic Nurses Association network and served as the AHNA Northeast Educational Coordinator (1995-1997). Ms. Shanahan is also a Reiki Master. Marie founded The BirchTree Center for Healthcare Transformation in 2000 with a vision to continue the evolution and transformation of healthcare.



Course presenter, Veda Andrus, EdD, MSN, RN, HNC, served as founder and President/CEO of Seeds and Bridges Center for Holistic Nursing Education (1986-2002) and has co-created the Certificate Program in Holistic Nursing and other professional development continuing education programs in holistic nursing. She is former President (1991-1993) and International Director (1993-1995) for the American Holistic Nurses Association. Dr. Andrus is a member of the Advisory Board for the Advanced Practice Holistic Nursing Program at New York University and is the Senior Consultant and Educator for The BirchTree Center for Healthcare Transformation.



Marie and Veda's program is half-day Friday, (E01) pre-conference workshop offered for 3.5 contact nursing hours at a price of $140.00. It will be held at the Chateau on the Lake Resort Spa and Convention Center in Branson, Missouri. To learn more about attending this presentation, please visit our website at www.ahna.org/register. AHNA's Education Provider Committee is accredited as a provider of continuing nursing education by the American Credentialing Center's COA. Provider Approved by the California Board of Registered Nursing, Provider #10442.



About AHNA

At its founding in 1981, the American Holistic Nurses Association (AHNA) adopted as its primary mission the advancement of holistic healthcare by increasing awareness and promoting education as well as personal community-building among nurses, other healthcare professionals and the public. This non-profit professional membership organization is becoming the definitive voice for holistic nursing for registered nurses and other holistic healthcare professionals around the world. Holistic nursing focuses on integrating traditional, complementary and alternative treatment opportunities to improve the physical, mental, emotional and relational health of the whole person.



AHNA delivers valuable resources, improves educational tools, and offers superior networking opportunities to a vibrant and expanding universe of healthcare professionals. AHNA currently services almost 4,500 members through 143 local chapters/networks in the U.S. and abroad.



Holistic nursing is recognized by the American Nurses Association as an official nursing specialty with both a defined scope and standards of practice.



The American Holistic Nurses Association's Education Provider Committee is accredited as a provider of continuing nursing education by the American Nurses Credentialing Center Commission (ANCC) on Accreditation.



Provider approved by the California Board of Registered Nursing, Provider # 10442.