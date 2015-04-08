HRK Online Enterprises, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality LED Light Bulbs

Albany, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/08/2015 --Heidi Kromphardt is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.ElegantLEDs.com. The website offers a wide range of different LED bulbs that come in all different sizes, styles, and colors. She was inspired to start her website by her work in the New York State legislature with an issue on energy conservation. She decided to offer a website where customers could come to buy LED light bulbs. These bulbs can help save money when powering a home residence, a business, or a larger office space.



There are many high quality LED light bulbs featured within the merchandise of ElegantLEDs.com. The website offers ceiling fan bulbs, LED flood lights, outdoor LED lights, recessed light bulbs, dimmable LED lights, LED globe bulbs, LED rope lights, and much more. One of the most popular bulbs on the website is the A19 lightbulb. This LED lightbulb can be used to replace any incandescent light in your home to greatly reduce energy costs. In the future, Kromphardt is planning to continue adding more kinds of bulbs as well as dimmable light switches, light fixtures, and other items that go with the bulbs. By continuing to add more products, she hopes to make it easy for customers to find the bulbs they need to conserve energy and save money.



Offering information about LED lighting in addition to the LED bulbs on her site is very important to Kromphart regarding ElegantLEDs.com. She will be including news about energy saving within her website. In addition to this, she will also be providing more information with definitions to help customers to better understand what LEDs are and how these might fit well into their life.



In addition to the main website, Kromphart is also launching a blog located at http://www.YourLEDNeeds.com



The blog will cover topics that are related to LED lights. Kromphart will be writing about how to choose the right LED bulb, how these can be beneficial over normal bulbs, and how these bulbs work in your home. The goal of the blog is to provide customers with further information to help them better understand LED bulbs and how to start using them in their homes.



About ElegantLEDs.com

ElegantLEDs.com, a division of HRK Online Enterprises, LLC, is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Heidi Kromphardt.



Heidi Kromphardt

http://www.ElegantLEDs.com

518-456-5593



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com