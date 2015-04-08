AAD Online Enterprises, LLC Launches Website Offering Wearable Technology and Accessories

Winston-Salem, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/08/2015 --Anthony Darmos is pleased to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.TechForWear.com. The website focuses on wearable technology such as gaming headsets, health monitors, Bluetooth headsets, smartwatches, and wearable speakers. Darmos was inspired to start his website after noticing that wearable technology was becoming more easily available and more advanced. He decided to offer these products to his customers to make it easy for these individuals to take a step into the future of technology.



There are many exciting new pieces of wearable technology featured within the merchandise of TechForWear.com. The website offers products including Samsung smart watches, Xbox one headphones, gaming headphones, Garmin Vivofit devices, Plantronics headphones, Bluetooth headphones, Fitbit trackers, and much more. The website carries a wide range of different fitness trackers which can help people monitor their exercise and the health of their body. In the future, Darmos plans to continue to add new items as technology changes and evolves. By continuing to keep up with new innovations, he will make it possible for customers to have the latest wearable technology.



Offering quality products that are pieces of technology that can actually be worn on the body is very important to Darmos concerning TechForWear.com. He is focused just on wearable technology since these items are really the products of the future. Each product offered on his website is a quality product that customers will be able to enjoy, often while using an existing piece of technology in an innovative new way.



In addition to the main website, Darmos is also launching a blog located at http://www.HealthAndGamingBlog.com



The blog will cover topics that relate to new technology. Darmos will be writing about how gaming equipment like a headset can improve the gaming experience, new trends in technology, the benefits of health monitors, and how to use new technology to improve your health. The purpose of the blog is to help people understand the products offered on the website a lot better.



