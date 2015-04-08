JM Global Solutions, LLC Launches Website Offering Quality Kitchen Supplies

Salmon, ID -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/08/2015 --Judith Meyers is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.AllMyKitchenSupplies.com. The website offers a broad assortment of kitchen products including kitchen tools, choppers, and grinders. Meyers was inspired to start her website by her own experience with various kitchen tools and appliances. She wanted to provide her customers with high quality kitchen equipment that would help them to make their meals more delicious.



There are many fantastic kitchen product available within the merchandise of AllMyKitchenSupplies.com. The website carries products including apple corers, French fry cutters, kitchen shears, kitchen tools, manual coffee grinders, pepper mills, meat grinders, pineapple peelers, vegetable choppers, pizza cutters, and much more. In the future, Meyers plans to add many new products including cookware sets, dinnerware, juicers, coffee makers, slow cookers, can openers, and many similar items. By continuing to add products to her website, she hopes to have customers return to her site to find just about any item that they would like to add to their kitchen.



Providing superior customer service and products to every customer who visits AllMyKitchenSupplies.com is very important to Meyers. She is going to be treating customers as if they were family members by taking the time to respond quickly to any questions or concerns that they might have. She is really focused on details when it comes to her products and hand picks each of her products for high quality and functionality. She wants her website to be a place where customers can come to find the best quality items and great service.



In addition to the main website, Meyers is also launching a blog located at http://www.KitchenEssentialsBlog.com



The blog will cover information that is related to kitchen products and to her website. Meyers will be writing about the products that are offered on her website, the different features of each product, how they can be used in the kitchen, and the level of service that customers can expect on the website. The goal of the blog is to inform customers about the different items that are available and help them to decide which products they might want to add to their kitchen.



About AllMyKitchenSupplies.com

AllMyKitchenSupplies.com, a division of JM Global Solutions, LLC, is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Judith Meyers.



Judith Meyers

http://www.AllMyKitchenSupplies.com

208-756-4860



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com