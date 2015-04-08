JCC Global Ventures, LLC Launches Website Offering Brass and Woodwind Instruments

Winston-Salem, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/08/2015 --Dr. J. Charles Culbreath is pleased to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.WindsRAMust.com. Available instruments are brasses and woodwinds, including French horns, saxophones, trombones, trumpets, clarinets, flutes, and more. Culbreath was inspired to start his website by his own experience with wind instruments over the years. He has played clarinet, flute, and saxophone in many types of ensembles, and earned a bachelor's degree in music from Florida State University School of Music. His site provides a method for finding the instrument that you will love to play.



There are many wind instruments featured within the merchandise of WindsRAMust.com. The website carries products including E flat saxophones, soprano saxophones, tenor saxophones, alto saxophones, clarinets, brass trumpets, music stands, instrument cases, Mirage flutes, and much more. In the future, Culbreath plans to add more instruments as he finds more brands of instruments to offer to his customers.



Offering wind instruments that are affordable to students as well as to more experienced musicians is very important to Culbreath. On WindsRAMust.com, student level instruments are available for those who are new to wind playing. There are also other types of instruments for more experienced musicians.



In addition to the main website, Culbreath offers a blog that covers a broad range of subjects related to wind instrument playing. At WindsRUsBlog.com, Culbreath discusses the evaluation of your new instrument, the different characteristics of brass instruments and woodwind instruments, how the instruments function mechanically, how to get started playing an instrument, how each instrument functions in an ensemble, orchestra or band, how to choose the right instrument for you, and how it feels to play an instrument. The goal of the blog is to allow Culbreath to share his own experiences with these instruments.



