Web Entrepreneur Launches Marimoolu.com, a Website Offering Women's Accessories

St. Louis, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2015 --Marianne Evans is excited to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.Marimoolu.com. The website offers a broad selection of women's accessories including scarves and vintage style jewelry. Evans was inspired to start her website by her experience with selling these items in the past. She wanted to build her website to help reach more customers and offer them unique and beautiful women's accessories that they could enjoy in their day to day lives.



There are many beautiful women's accessories available within the merchandise of Marimoolu.com. The website carries products including infinity scarves, recycled jewelry, spring scarves, sterling silver jewelry, winter scarves, and antique reproduction jewelry. In the future, Evans is planning to add more personal products and accessories to the website, including items such as women's bags and purses. By continuing to add new products to her site, she is hoping to make it so that customers have a wide selection of items to choose from.



Providing customers with unique items at low costs is very important to Evans regarding Marimoolu.com. She hand selects each of the products that she has on her site so that she can ensure that these are high quality products that are unique so that customers will be able to find items that are different from others that they might see their friends with. She is going to be offering bargains on these products so that women will be able to easily fit these items into their budget.



In addition to the main website, Evans is also launching a blog located at http://www.WomensAccessoriesBlog.com. The blog will cover topics that relate to the items on her website. Evans will be writing about the products that are offered on the website, the different qualities of these items, and how these can be used by customers. She will eventually be adding some videos that relate to her products as well. The goal of the blog is to provide customers with additional information to help them choose products that are right for them.



About Marimoolu.com

Marimoolu.com is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Marianne Evans.



Marianne Evans

http://www.Marimoolu.com

314-341-9125



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com