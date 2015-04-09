Sanborn Global Ventures, Inc. Launches Website Offering Quality Outdoor Gear

Sanford, ME -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2015 --Brian Sanborn is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.OnlineOutdoorSupplies.com. The website carries a broad assortment of outdoor gear including fishing gear, survival and first aid supplies, outdoor lights, camping gear, hiking shoes, and much more. Sanborn has always loved the outdoors and has enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and hiking throughout New England. He wanted to build a website that would provide customers with all of the products that they would need to better enjoy the outdoors.



There are many quality outdoor products featured within the merchandise of OnlineOutdoorSupplies.com. The website offers products including external frame backpacks, Intex air beds, emergency medical kits, Coleman sleeping bags, hiking boots, tactical backpacks, Coleman Weathermaster tents, steel toe boots, folding camp stoves, and much more. In the future, Sanborn would like to expand to include outdoor items that could be used around the home such as fountains, swings, garden benches, and gardening supplies. By continuing to add products to his website, he hopes to encourage customers to come to his site for any outdoor needs that they have.



Providing information that is useful to customers who are looking for certain kinds of products or additional information for their next outdoor excursion, is important to Sanborn regarding OnlineOutdoorSupplies.com. On his website, he will be providing a page where people can talk about different areas where they have enjoyed the outdoors to share this information with those who have similar interests. Customers can also contact Sanborn if they are trying to choose between different items since he can help point out the different qualities of these items and which might be better for a specific situation.



In addition to the main website, Sanborn is also launching a blog located at http://www.EverythingOutdoorsBlog.com



The blog will cover topics that relate to outdoor activities. Sanborn will be writing about his personal experiences from the outings that he has taken in his local area, giving advice on how to catch certain fish, talking about some places that might be nice for people to visit, and also sharing further information about the products that are offered on the main website. The goal of the blog is to provide readers with further information that can help them enjoy the outdoors.



About OnlineOutdoorSupplies.com

OnlineOutdoorSupplies.com, a division of Sanborn Global Ventures, Inc., is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Brian Sanborn.



Brian Sanborn

http://www.OnlineOutdoorSupplies.com

603-988-6884



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com