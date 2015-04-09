BJS Internet Ventures, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Outdoor Furniture and Accessories

Marion, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2015 --Brenda Soyez is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.RusticOutdoorFurniture.net. The website carries a large assortment of different outdoor furniture pieces and accessories such as patio tables, rustic planters, fire pits, Adirondack chairs, fountains, and garden benches. Soyez was inspired to start her website by her own love for the outdoors. She has always enjoyed spending time on her patio with her family and fixing up her yard to be presentable to guests. She wanted to provide customers with a place where they could find all the items they needed to make their own outdoor spaces more comfortable and fun.



There are many excellent outdoor products featured within the merchandise of RusticOutdoorFurniture.net. The website features items including garden benches, solar fountains, rustic outdoor planters, patio tables, outdoor furniture, and much more. The website also includes Adirondack chairs that come in 20 different colors and are made from recycled materials. In the future, Soyez will be changing the products offered on her website based on what customers seem to want most so that her website can appeal more to what her customers are looking for.



Offering unique outdoor products that customers would not be able to find elsewhere is very important to Soyez concerning RusticOutdoorFurniture.net. She has hand selected each of her products to make sure that she can provide her customers with unique items that they won't see in yards all over their neighborhood. This will enable customers to make their backyard more unique and interesting.



To complement her main website, Soyez will also be launching a blog located at http://www.TheRusticOutdoorBlog.com



The blog will cover topics that relate to decorating your backyard and garden. Soyez will be talking about environmentally friendly products that can be used in the backyard, how to decorate your garden with different plants and planters, how to fix your yard up for entertaining guests, and all of the different products that are offered on her website. The goal of the blog is to help customers generate ideas for incorporating different products into their own backyard or garden.



