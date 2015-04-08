Mom Entrepreneur Starts Kickstarter Campaign to Manufacture My Bedtime Friend, a Complete Bedtime Solution for Children

Indianapolis, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/08/2015 --Suzanne Lane Hittel wants to manufacture the ultimate bedtime solution for children that she calls 'My Bedtime Friend.' It's a simple two-part system that teaches children their bedtime schedule and conditions it, using positive reinforcement, to become a learned behavior.



Parents all over the world are extremely frustrated with the challenges involved during bedtime with young kids. Summer, holidays, busy schedules, vacations and Daylight Savings Time can make a child's bedtime schedule even more difficult. My Bedtime Friend is a lifesaver for these parents. The comprehensive bedtime solution makes bedtime fun and easy and will make children want to maintain a healthy bedtime schedule year round.



The first part of My Bedtime Friend is a super soft, cuddly and durable plush toy that indicates to children that it's either bedtime or wake-up time. The creator's idea was to build something that becomes a peer for the child, and a real child was casted to record the voice. The system is quick and easy to set-up for parents, but extremely difficult for children to reset.



My Bedtime Friend has the following interesting features:



-My Bedtime Friend will help mentally prepare a child for bedtime.



-At bedtime, the Bedtime Friend will close its eyes, its cheeks glow blue and it plays a message letting the child know his/her bedtime followed by a lullaby to soothe them to sleep.



-At the wake up time, the Bedtime Friend opens its eyes, its cheeks glow yellow, and it plays a message letting your child know it's OK to wake-up followed by music.



-The child can always find out if it's either Bedtime or Wake-up Time by pressing on My Bedtime Friend's nose. His nose glows in the dark so it's always easy to find.



The second part of this project is the Bedtime Game. It's the key to My Bedtime Friend's success because it gives children the reason why to stay in their bed. It's a reward chart in the form of a board game. It uses a fixed interval reward system that reinforces the desired bedtime schedule and conditions it to become a learned behavior. Suzanne Lane Hittel used her BA in Psychology and background in behavior to develop a reward system based on B.F. Skinner's operant conditioning.



The complete package of My Bedtime Friend includes a Bedtime Friend plush toy, three Bedtime Games and a sheet of hundred colorful star stickers for only $45.



Suzanne Lane Hittel's minimum funding requirement to start the production of My Bedtime Friend is $25,000. She has just started a Kickstarter campaign to raise this funding. This project will only be funded if at least $25,000 is pledged by May 11, 2015.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit: http://kck.st/1GISfnC



Suzanne Lane Hittel's official website is http://www.HittelLane.com



About My Bedtime Friend

My Bedtime Friend is a safe and fun bedtime solution for children. It teaches children their bedtime schedule and uses positive reinforcement to help them maintain it year round. The first part of My Bedtime Friend is a super soft and cuddly plush toy that indicates to children that it's either their bedtime or wake-up time. The second part of this project is the Bedtime Game and it gives children a reason to want to adhere to their bedtime schedule.