InterracialDating.Center Lists the Best Interracial Dating Sites of 2015

Vaughan, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/08/2015 --A spokesperson from the website said, "Our commitment to bringing the best services to internet users gives us the impetus to work harder. In order to list the best websites of the year, we had extensively reviewed over 50 websites that promote interracial dating. Every dating service listed on our website has been assessed based on innumerable parameters so as to determine whether or not they are suitable for an average internet user."



Since the laws against interracial marriages were scrapped in the United States, a lot of people opened up to interracial dating. According to statistics issued by the US Census Bureau, 8.4 percent of all the marriages involved partners hailing from different racial backgrounds. It is worth stating that about 3 decades ago, only 3.2 percent of all the marriages in the country were interracial.



Dating expert Rosemary Patterson said, "Another major reason that has contributed in the rise of interracial dating in the United States is the growth of online dating sites. Today, there are hundreds of such websites that emphasize on interracial dating. However, very few websites have been able to do exactly what they advertise and match up to the expectations. With so many websites to choose from, a review portal such as interracial dating center is certainly a ray of hope for many."



About InterracialDating.Center

Incepted in 2014, InterracialDating.Center has been regularly updating their list of the top 6 interracial dating sites. On its list of the best 'interracial dating' sites of 2015, InterracialDatingCentral.com has been placed at the 3rd spot followed by AllInterracialDating.com, WhiteWomenBlackMen.com and BlackPeopleMeet.com.