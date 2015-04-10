Voice Changer Software Diamond 8.2 Introduces Better Vowel Enhancer

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/10/2015 --Audio4fun has always been a leading company in the voice/audio morphing field and its latest achievement - the rollout of Voice Changer Software Diamond 8.2 - is considered a remarkable solution that will satisfy users' desires for creating natural morphing voices. This new build highlights a better Vowel Enhancer, along with some improvements to the user interface. More information about Voice Changer Software Diamond 8.2 can be found at http://www.audio4fun.com/voice-over.htm



Besides the advanced voice morphing algorithm and its unique, smartphone-like interface, what makes Voice Changer Software Diamond 8 stand out from the crowd is the combination of the Five Powerful Controls, including Voice Morpher, Equalizer, Vowel Enhancer, Sound Quality, and Voice Equalizer, that together help users take full control of any voice to produce the most convincing output. Now Audio4fun takes a step forward with new improvements to Vowel Enhancer in the latest 8.2 version. Previously, five Formant sliders and one Pitch slider from earlier builds were merged into two simple sliders, so that Vowel Enhancer is now managed by only 2 sliders - Formant Pitch and Smooth Level – greatly simplifying the modification process without sacrificing the fine tuning abilities; significantly reducing the complexity of finding the best settings that work.



Despite the simpler workspace, Vowel Enhancer in 8.2 improved its performance and fulfilled its responsibility as a reliable assistant for morphing voices or any other audio task. The sliders allow for fine adjustment and a wide range of modifications so that users can now expect a realistic morphed voice output in much less time with higher quality results.



With the success of precisely processing tweaked voices in most naturally way, Audio4fun has confidently moved the Vowel Enhancer's workspace to the main panel for instant access and lightning-fast, real-time voice changing fun. Audiophiles no longer need to search further for that total voice-control program, Voice Changer Software Diamond 8.2 has arrived – see what's new and find out more at http://www.audio4fun.com/voice-over.htm



About Audio4fun.com

Throughout many years of development, Audio4fun has been promoting audio and video software technologies and specializing in three core areas: Audio and Video Morphing Algorithms, Audio and Video Stream Interception, Audio and Video Real Time Effecting. Its strategic products include Voice Changer Software, Music Morpher, Webcam Morpher, and Video Morpher.



