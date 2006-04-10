Date Filter In DevPlanner Highlights Urgent To-Do Tasks.

Kharkov, Ukraine -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2006 -- New release of DevPlanner, personal planning and estimating tool, provides a way to filter tasks by deadline. This allows quickly review all upcoming tasks for today, current week and next seven days, as well as all overdue tasks what require immediate attention.



DevPlanner already provides a convenient way of organizing tasks in hierarchy. It helps concentrating only on a single area or aspect instead of the whole forest of possible tasks. New version helps identifying urgent and overdue tasks from the all tasks view. Before this feature appears previewing all incomplete tasks can show a long listing.



For a creative person this is a usual state to have a huge amount of things to do. Now it is possible to show only tasks what require completion today or within a week. Amount of visible work items radically reduced. Selecting most important from the list of five to eight urgent tasks is much more efficient than selecting work to do from the list of few hundreds of entered tasks.



"With a new date filter I got the courage of entering all possible tasks what can bring in my mind. Even with a thousand of my tasks I can see only few what require completion today or within next few days. This is very important to know and be prepared for all upcoming tasks of my projects and private areas of my life." – said Alexander Fedorenko, author of DevPlanner.



Currently DevPlanner supports filters for tasks of all dates, today only tasks, current week, next seven days tasks and all overdue tasks.



DevPlanner is a shareware program and available for 30 days free at http://www.devplanner.com or http://www.devplanner.org. It can be downloaded directly from http://www.devplanner.com/downloads/DevPlanner.exe.



About Fedorenko Company

Fedorenko is an independent innovative software development company. Our competences are time management, project management and productivity tools and technologies.