HR Virtuoso Company Sponsors TX HR Pros Networking Event

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2015 --HR Virtuoso Company is pleased to announce that it is sponsoring a spring event for Texas HR professionals and job seekers. The event will be held at The Ranch at Las Colinas on Tuesday, May 5, 2015 from 5:00 - 7:30 pm.



HR Virtuoso Company founder Liz D'Aloia and Foster Williams of the Career Search Network, have a long history of collaborating together on these types of events.



HR Virtuoso Company is a mobile recruiting software firm. By providing companies with custom, short form employment applications that work on any mobile device, the company makes it easy for candidates to apply to openings, thereby increasing the company's candidate pool. In addition to running daily operations for HR Virtuoso Company, Founder Liz D'Aloia, also manages a LinkedIn group called TX HR Pros which currently has over 5400 members.



The Career Search Network is managed by Foster Williams, who is known in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex as the "Cruise Director" of job searches. Williams manages job seeker networking meetings, including the Southlake Focus Group and Frisco Connect.



"This event started just before the Great Recession," D'Aloia noted. "At first we simply wanted to give TX HR Pros members an opportunity to attend a live event. We quickly realized that we had a wonderful opportunity to connect job seekers to our TX HR Pros members who are responsible for recruiting. During the Great Recession we helped a lot of people land. Now that unemployment is falling and it's increasingly difficult to recruit local talent, we're making it easy for HR professionals and business owner to attend a live, informal event with job seekers."



Williams added, "We've seen many, many people land jobs from connections that were made at this networking event. It's the perfect mix: recruiters, HR professionals, business owners, and job seekers. Everyone comes together to network and see how they can help each other."



The event coincides with Cinco de Mayo, a popular day of celebration in Texas.



The event is co-sponsored by Tony Petrill, President of TBG Solutions, Inc. TGB Solutions provides active shooter response training to companies and schools, as well as identity theft solutions.



D'Aloia noted, "This event wouldn't be possible without the generous support of Tony Petrill and TBG Solutions. Keeping employees and customers safe often falls into HR's area of responsibility. It's important for companies and school districts to be aware of the training programs that TBG Solutions offers."



The event will be held at The Ranch at Las Colinas. Participants can register on the event's website or contact info@hrvirtuoso.com for more information.



About HR Virtuoso Company

HR Virtuoso was founded in 2013. Based in Dallas-Ft. Worth, the company provides custom mobile recruiting software solutions for high volume hourly recruiting needs in the transportation, logistics, restaurant, hospitality, and staffing industries. HR Virtuoso partners with companies to develop a short form employment application that is accessible on any mobile device. Simplicity is the key to our success; it only takes candidates minutes to apply for jobs.



About Our Founder, Liz D'Aloia

Prior to founding HR Virtuoso Company Liz D'Aloia served as a Senior Employment Counsel and as a VP of HR in the transportation, retail, and mortgage industries. Liz believes that companies with high volume hourly recruiting needs must have deep candidate pools. She developed HR Virtuoso to give employers the talent pools they need to make smart decisions and is committed to making the system affordable for companies of all sizes.